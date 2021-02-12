PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Could there be a Watt reunion in Pittsburgh next season?
The Houston Texans are reportedly releasing JJ Watt.
Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Twitter.
The #Texans are releasing star JJ Watt, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2021
Watt also posted a video statement on Twitter.
“I have sat down with the McNair family and asked them for my release, and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said.
"I have sat down with the McNair family and asked them for my release, and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time," Watt said.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021
“I’m excited and looking forward to a new opportunity, but it’s always tough to move on,” Watt said. “Thank you Houston, I love you.”
T.J. Watt is a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and brother Derek Watt is a full back for the black and gold.
Following JJ’s release, TJ tweeted a photo of the Rock motioning him to come to Pittsburgh.
https://t.co/HacHLcXJI6 pic.twitter.com/6ACIM6YYOZ
https://t.co/HacHLcXJI6 pic.twitter.com/6ACIM6YYOZ

— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 12, 2021