PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Could there be a Watt reunion in Pittsburgh next season?

The Houston Texans are reportedly releasing JJ Watt.

Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Twitter.

Watt also posted a video statement on Twitter.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and asked them for my release, and we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time,” Watt said.

“I’m excited and looking forward to a new opportunity, but it’s always tough to move on,” Watt said. “Thank you Houston, I love you.”

T.J. Watt is a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and brother Derek Watt is a full back for the black and gold.

Following JJ’s release, TJ tweeted a photo of the Rock motioning him to come to Pittsburgh.