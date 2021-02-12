CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Koby Francis, Local TV, McKeesport, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Prosecutors released dramatic audio of a McKeesport police officer calling for help as his alleged shooter, Koby Francis, appeared in court Friday afternoon.

RELATED: Beaver County Man Arrested For Allegedly Storming U.S. Capitol

Francis will stand trial. He’s accused of shooting Officer Jerry Athans and then taking off. Investigators believe he got a ride — the day after the shooting.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office released an audio clip that was played at Fracis’ preliminary.

RELATED: COVID-19 In Allegheny County: Health Department To Vaccine People 65 Years And Older At Castle Shannon Clinic

WARNING: Listeners May Find This Audio Disturbing

“He ran towards Daily News. I’ve been hit twice, once in the neck, once in the back,” the officer can be heard saying.

MORE: Trump Lawyer Bruce Castor Appears To Confuse Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger With Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger

Police arrested him in Clarksburg, West Virginia — and he was then extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges. On Friday the judge withdrew one charge against Francis, but held him on the rest.