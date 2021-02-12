By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Prosecutors released dramatic audio of a McKeesport police officer calling for help as his alleged shooter, Koby Francis, appeared in court Friday afternoon.
Francis will stand trial. He’s accused of shooting Officer Jerry Athans and then taking off. Investigators believe he got a ride — the day after the shooting.
The Allegheny County District Attorney's office released an audio clip that was played at Fracis' preliminary.
WARNING: Listeners May Find This Audio Disturbing
"He ran towards Daily News. I've been hit twice, once in the neck, once in the back," the officer can be heard saying.
Police arrested him in Clarksburg, West Virginia — and he was then extradited to Pennsylvania to face charges. On Friday the judge withdrew one charge against Francis, but held him on the rest.