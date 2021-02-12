CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police arrested a man following at attempted robbery at a Sunoco gas station in the Hill District.

Police say the man intentionally crashed a pickup truck into the building in an attempt to steal an ATM from inside the store.

The man drove off without the ATM, but was arrested a short time later on Fifth Avenue in Oakland.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.