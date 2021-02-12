By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police arrested a man following at attempted robbery at a Sunoco gas station in the Hill District.RELATED: Police: Pennsylvania State Trooper Who Co-Owned Gentlemen's Club Arrested On Prostitution, Gambling Charges
Police say the man intentionally crashed a pickup truck into the building in an attempt to steal an ATM from inside the store.RELATED: Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry Conditions, Possible Freezing Rain
The man drove off without the ATM, but was arrested a short time later on Fifth Avenue in Oakland.MORE: The Impact Of The Coronavirus Pandemic On Couples
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.