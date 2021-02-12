PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police arrested a man following an attempted robbery at a Sunoco gas station in the Hill District.

Police say the man intentionally crashed a pickup truck into the building in an attempt to steal an ATM from inside the store.

When police arrived along Centre Avenue shortly after 7 Friday morning, Maurice Matthews with Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers “saw the truck was gone, they noticed that the front of the truck had driven itself through.”

BREAKING— a pick up truck driver slams through this Sunoco in the Hill District. @PghPublicSafety tell us the driver attempted to steal an ATM, but it was too heavy and took off! He was captured in Uptown. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/boipVuBVzZ — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) February 12, 2021

The truck left behind a mess — broken glass and crushed shelves. After the truck made its entrance, the driver had his eye on one specific thing.

“When the operator of the truck discovered that the ATM was too heavy, he then fled the scene,” said Matthews.

The man drove off without the ATM, but was arrested a short time later on Fifth Avenue in Oakland.

“There’s reason to believe he may have been intoxicated,” said Matthews.

Those inside at the time of the crash are okay.

“No customers or employees were injured. The suspect did have injuries to his face but other than that no serious injuries,” said Matthews.

Charges are expected to be filed against the driver.