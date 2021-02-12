PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning. i expect to see a couple of snow showers popping up at times on radar through the day today with highs slightly warmer than yesterday’s 27 degrees we hit for a high. Morning lows will be near 20 degrees.

The next chance for impactful weather comes in on Saturday night.

While it may still be too early to know exactly what to expect, one of the main options is a freezing rain event that may require an advisory.

The good news, if there is any, is that data continues to be all over the place when it comes to what to expect on Saturday night.

Most data continues to show little to no impact for Western Pennsylvania due to a lack of moisture.

Things could change though and would put us in the middle of what could be dicey weather conditions for travel.

Part of the issue is that we will be literally a degree or two off from seeing various types of precipitation.

The easiest area to forecast for right now is along I-80 and north of there where they’ll likely see moderate snow totals with little to no icy conditions.

South of I-80 and north of the West Virginia state line there is a chance for snow, freezing rain, and to a lesser extent maybe even sleet.

While each poses its own unique problem, freezing rain is in a league of its own when it comes to the potential impact on local traveling.

Please stay weather aware as traffic could become quite treacherous during the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday.

Looking way ahead, there is also a chance for substantial snow on Monday night into Tuesday.

Model data has been surprisingly consistent with timing, the track, and the intensity of this winter storm.

Model data continues to show the swatch of snow totals of seven inches or more moving between I-70 and I-80.

