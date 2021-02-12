CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, February 13 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

See how this woman turned her food pantry into an amazing fan cave. And then, how a local man turned his burned down business into a Pittsburgh sports destination. Plus, an amazing black and gold ‘Love story’, just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Saturday at 7:30 PM on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at a special time, 11 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

