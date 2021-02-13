By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owner of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center will spend more money to fix a leaking problem, which will cost almost $10 million.
Our news partners at The Pittsburgh Post Gazette report that the Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) approved the amount to replace the fourth-floor terrace.
The terrace overlooks the Allegheny River.
The convention center has experienced issues with leaky roofs over the years.
Re-construction on this one is set to start next month and finish by next spring.