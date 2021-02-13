CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A Winter Weather Advisory has been because of freezing drizzle and freezing fog.
Filed Under:Carrick, Icy Roads, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Weather, Winter Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Reports of icy roads are coming in, and it caused a salt truck to crash in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

RELATED: Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Watch Issued With Freezing Drizzle, Inches Of Snow Forecasted

NWS Pittsburgh says it’s getting reports of icy conditions across the area, saying black ice is hard to see and makes roads — especially bridges and overpasses — slippery.

In Carrick, a salt truck crashed on Edgar Street. It happened around 9:06 when the city salt truck slid on ice and hit a pole. No one was injured.

RELATED: In Response To Winter Storm, PennDOT And Turnpike Put Vehicle Restrictions In Place

KDKA’s Jessica Guay reports there are some icy spots around there.

With the possibility of freezing drizzle and freezing fog in the forecast, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for much of the Pittsburgh area.

It’s in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday and covers Beaver, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland and Washington counties in our area.

MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry Conditions Of Heavy Snowfall, Sleet, & Ice On the Horizon

Meanwhile, PennDOT and the Turnpike have put vehicle restrictions in place across the state.