By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Reports of icy roads are coming in, and it caused a salt truck to crash in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

NWS Pittsburgh says it’s getting reports of icy conditions across the area, saying black ice is hard to see and makes roads — especially bridges and overpasses — slippery.

Reports of freezing drizzle across the region tonight… please be careful! @KDKA https://t.co/eyb5f17om3 — Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) February 14, 2021

In Carrick, a salt truck crashed on Edgar Street. It happened around 9:06 when the city salt truck slid on ice and hit a pole. No one was injured.

NOW: Salt truck crashed on Edgar Street in Carrick. I believe it is a Pittsburgh public works truck. There are some icy patches. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/q9DbQ1NlGJ — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) February 14, 2021

KDKA’s Jessica Guay reports there are some icy spots around there.

With the possibility of freezing drizzle and freezing fog in the forecast, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for much of the Pittsburgh area.

It’s in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday and covers Beaver, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland and Washington counties in our area.

Meanwhile, PennDOT and the Turnpike have put vehicle restrictions in place across the state.