By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Reports of icy roads are coming in, and it caused a salt truck to crash in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.RELATED: Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Watch Issued With Freezing Drizzle, Inches Of Snow Forecasted
NWS Pittsburgh says it’s getting reports of icy conditions across the area, saying black ice is hard to see and makes roads — especially bridges and overpasses — slippery.
Reports of freezing drizzle across the region tonight… please be careful! @KDKA https://t.co/eyb5f17om3
— Kristin Emery (@KristinEmery) February 14, 2021
In Carrick, a salt truck crashed on Edgar Street. It happened around 9:06 when the city salt truck slid on ice and hit a pole. No one was injured.RELATED: In Response To Winter Storm, PennDOT And Turnpike Put Vehicle Restrictions In Place
NOW: Salt truck crashed on Edgar Street in Carrick. I believe it is a Pittsburgh public works truck. There are some icy patches. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/q9DbQ1NlGJ
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) February 14, 2021
KDKA’s Jessica Guay reports there are some icy spots around there.
With the possibility of freezing drizzle and freezing fog in the forecast, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for much of the Pittsburgh area.
It’s in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday and covers Beaver, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland and Washington counties in our area.MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry Conditions Of Heavy Snowfall, Sleet, & Ice On the Horizon
Meanwhile, PennDOT and the Turnpike have put vehicle restrictions in place across the state.