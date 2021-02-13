By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Since the start of the NHL’s season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have made requests to Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health to allow fans into PPG Paints Arena at 25% capacity, according to the Trib.

The Trib reports the team presented a plan to the state for when it’s deemed safe and appropriate to open PPG Paints Arena.

The arena’s website says the seating capacity of the venue is 18,387 for hockey games. At 25%, that would be almost 4,600 fans. Right now, no events over 500 people are allowed.

According to the Pens, the limit right now restricts them to players, coaches and hockey operations staff from both teams, as well as arena game-night staff, the broadcasters and broadcast crews as well as family and friends of the players.

The Penguins COO said in a statement last month, “We look forward to welcoming fans back to PPG Paints Arena as soon as state safety protocols and capacity-limits allow for it. We will remain in regular contact with state and local authorities, as well as the NHL, and will make an announcement when fans are permitted to attend. The health and safety of our fans and players will always be our top priority.”