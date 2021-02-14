By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters responded early Sunday morning to the scene of a house fire in Homewood.
Crews were called out to the scene along Hamilton Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
There's no word on what caused the fire to start.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.