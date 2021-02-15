By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police arrested two suspects for theft after they were alerted to one of the suspects being passed out in a vehicle.
According to police, they were called to the parking lot of the Home Depot for reports of a woman passed out in a vehicle.
Once on the scene, she was woken up and identified as 40-year-old Jessica Clibbens. She was observed to have potentially stolen merchandise in the car.
Police then found her associate Adam Foltz, a 42-year-old from Jefferson Hills, inside the store in the process of stealing more merchandise.
More than $1,300 of stolen merchandise was recovered from Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Giant Eagle, Macy’s DICK’s Sporting Goods, Target, and Walmart from the two suspects.
Both have been taken to the Allegheny County Jail and are facing charges of retail theft, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy, and possessing instruments of crime.
Foltz is also facing charges of possession of heroin.