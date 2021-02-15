By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following a two-goal performance in a 6-3 victory over the Washington Capitals, Penguins' forward Bryan Rust has been named the NHL's Third Star of the Week!
Through two games in the past week, Rust scored three goals and added two assists for five points.
His three goals were tied for the most among NHL forwards in the past week and his five points were good for third-most in the league.
The Penguins are back at it at PPG Paints Arena tomorrow night against the Washington Capitals at 7:00 p.m.