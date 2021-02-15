PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As another winter storm heads our way, crews all across our viewing area are preparing for the worst.

It’s not snowing yet but that doesn’t mean crews aren’t busy. They’ve been getting the roads under control by cleaning and pre-treating them.

Now, they’re on standby and ready to hit the streets once the winter storm hits.

Monday’s weather may not be a delight but salt and snow plow trucks across our area are gassed up and ready for the next winter storm.

“We’ve been treating the roads in our area for the last 24 hours. Our crews are ready to go, we have plenty of material. Our operator is ready to go. They’re out there now and they’ll continue as long as needed,” said Jay Ofsanik, the acting press officer for PennDot District 12.

Watch as KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports:

Once the first snowflake falls Monday – Penndot District 11, which covers Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties will have 130 plow trucks working around the clock.

Specifically in Allegheny, there will be 80 crews.

In PennDot District 10, which includes Butler, Armstrong and Indiana, there will be 120 trucks clearing the roads.

In PennDot District 12 – Washington, Westmoreland, Greene, and Fayette – 200 plow trucks will be out.

“All of the districts are making the preparations as needed in their areas and we will handle roadways to keep them passable for the motorists,” Ofsanik said.

The City of Pittsburgh’s Public Works department will deploy up to 70 plow trucks.

Allegheny County Department of Public Works will send out 27 crews.

“We’ll extend our shifts and bring in additional drivers as needed to address any issues with this storm. We’ll have full coverage throughout the storm,” said Stephen Shanley, Director of Allegheny County Department of Public Works.

Crews are prepared for the roads to get covered fast but they want drivers to take it slow.

“Give yourself some time, drive safely, watch out for our plow trucks, and we’ll get everyone to their destinations safely,” Ofsanik said.

PennDot officials want to remind you that their goal is to keep the roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. The average route for a crew takes 2 plus hours so it takes a lot of time.

They ask you to not travel if you don’t have to be out and to give yourself time if you have to travel.