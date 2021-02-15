By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – PennDOT has announced that I-7o northbound is shut down from U.S. 422 New Castle/Butler to exit 108 Slippery Rock.
It is not known at this time when the road will reopen.
According to Butler County 911, a tractor-trailer jackknifed just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
First responders on the scene said that the driver was not injured in the accident and fuel could be seen leaking from the truck.
