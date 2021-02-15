SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Due to a tractor-trailer accident, a portion of I-79 northbound is shut down.
Filed Under:Butler, Butler County, I-79 Northbound, Local TV, New Castle, PennDOT, Pittsburgh News, Tractor-Trailer Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – PennDOT has announced that I-7o northbound is shut down from U.S. 422 New Castle/Butler to exit 108 Slippery Rock.

RELATED: State Police Seek Missing And Endangered 82-Year-Old Woman, Nila Ross

It is not known at this time when the road will reopen.

RELATED: Traffic Restrictions Being Put In Place On Several Major Roadways Due To Winter Weather

According to Butler County 911, a tractor-trailer jackknifed just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

First responders on the scene said that the driver was not injured in the accident and fuel could be seen leaking from the truck.

MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 394 More Cases, No Additional Deaths Over 48 Hours

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details