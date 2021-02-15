By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Several state lawmakers want to streamline the coronavirus vaccine registration process.
Representatives Pam Snyder and Austin Davis are two of the reps behind legislation that has now been introduced. The Vaccine Registry Act would direct the Pennsylvania Department of Health to create a database of people who are eligible to get the vaccine.
It would also let people schedule appointments for themselves or others. The measure will likely go to the House Health Committee.