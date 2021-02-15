SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the fifth time in Penguins franchise history, the team has opened its season having won its first five home games.

The win came Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena in a 6-3 win over division rival Washington Capitals.

The four other instances of starting a season with at least five wins at home took place during the following seasons:

  • 2013-14 season (5 wins)
  • 1994-95 season (7 wins)
  • 1988-89 season (6 wins)
  • 1986-87 season (6 wins)

If the Penguins win tomorrow night’s game against the Capitals, it will be only the fourth instance of starting a season with 6 straight home wins.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.