By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TARENTUM (KDKA) — A craft beer festival is soon coming to Tarentum.
According to the Tribune-Review, Dreshar Stadium will play host to the event later this year.
Tarentum Council is targeting August 28 for what they hope will be a family-friendly event with music and activities for children as well.
The Tribune-Review reports that admission would cost between $30 and $40 depending on how many breweries participate.