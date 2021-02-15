SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
Tarentum Council is targeting August 28 for what they hope will be a family-friendly event with music and activities for children as well.
Filed Under:Beer Festival, Dreshar Stadium, Local News, Local TV, Tarentum, Tribune Review

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TARENTUM (KDKA) — A craft beer festival is soon coming to Tarentum.

According to the Tribune-Review, Dreshar Stadium will play host to the event later this year.

The Tribune-Review reports that admission would cost between $30 and $40 depending on how many breweries participate.