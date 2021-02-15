By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As winter weather continues to move through the area, several traffic restrictions have been put into place while other places will implement traffic restrictions later today.
PennDOT has announced that speed limit restrictions are in place in Allegheny County for I-79, Parkways east, west, and north, I-579, and Route 28.
Speed limits on those roadways will be reduced to 45 miles per hour.
In Beaver County, PennDOT has also reduced the speed limit on the Beaver Valley Expressway to 45 miles per hour.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has said that vehicle restrictions will go into place starting at 6:00 p.m. this evening.
The commonwealth’s “Tier 1” restriction plan will make it so that the following vehicles will not be permitted on the Mon-Fayette Expressway, Greensburg Bypass, Beaver Valley Expressway, and Southern Beltway:
- Tractors without trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers, or tank trailers
- Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
- Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
- Passenger vehicles including cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks, towing trailers
- RVs and motor homes
- School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches not carrying chains or alternate traction devices
- Motorcycles
As conditions change and more traffic restrictions are put in place, this story will be updated.
