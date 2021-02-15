CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia is on track to have its lowest weekly count of positive coronavirus cases since late October.

The state reported about 1,800 confirmed cases from last Monday through Saturday.

There have been no days in the past week when the daily total was above 400.

The last time that happened was in the week ending Oct. 25, when there were about 1,550 cases reported over seven days.

The number of people hospitalized for the virus statewide on Saturday was 327.

That’s the lowest count since early November.

The number of active cases statewide has plummeted from its peak in early January.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)