(CBS) – Earlier today it was announced that the 56th Academy Of Country Music Awards will head back to Nashville. The 56th ACM Awards will be broadcast live from three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, Sunday, April 18th from 8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT, only on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ upcoming global streaming service.

“We’re thrilled to return to music city’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020.”

Tune in for the 56th ACM Awards Sunday, April 18th at 8:00 PM. Check your local listings for more information.