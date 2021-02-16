CASTLE SHANON, Pa. (KDKA) – The weather cooperated for the 800 people who made a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Allegheny County’s new Castle Shannon vaccination clinic. The clinic was appointment-only and for people 65 and older.

“This is kind of a blessing I guess,” said John Schaupp.

It was a blessing for Schaupp and his wife Diane of Plum.

“We were just reaching out to wherever. Listening to neighbors and friends. Looking at different links,” he said.

They said it took them about a month before they could lock in a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

However, for some, they decided to take a chance.

Eric Young didn’t schedule an appointment with Allegheny County online, which the county said filled up within 10 minutes on Saturday, so he decided to show up and see if he had any luck. Turns out, he didn’t.

“I just walked in and tried to sign up and they said there’s 500 people and no chance right now and to start at 9, to call 211,” said Young.

He tried that and said he couldn’t get through. People who didn’t sign up for a slot online had the opportunity to call the 211 line Tuesday at 9 a.m. The county said all appointments scheduled by phone this week have also been filled.

“You’re a little disappointed. You want to get traveling,” said Young.

For Diane Schaupp, it’s about family.

“We have small grandkids, and we want to be around them and our kids and even just go to church or the store, so it’s really going to be a relief,” she said.