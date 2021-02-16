By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old girl from southern New York who went missing here in Western Pennsylvania.
Stephnie White, 17, had last been seen in the area of Route 8 in Harrisville, Butler County.
According to state police, White was reportedly abducted by 50-year-old Micheal Mesko.
RE:AMBER ALERT: Stephnie White has been safely located. Thank you for the RTs
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) February 16, 2021
However, a short time after issuing the alert, state police said they had located White safely.
State police have not said anything about Mesko.