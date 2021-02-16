By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An annual Carnegie Science Center tradition is back!
The Science Center wants you to save a snowball now in exchange for a discounted ticket later.
All you have to do is go out and make a snowball and save it in your freezer.
You'll be able to take it to the Science Center on Sunday, June 20 and receive a discounted ticket for $5.
You’ll also get to launch your snowball from a cannon at the snowball launch site.