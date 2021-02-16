PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a mad dash right now to find shovels and salt.
Salt and shovels were in stock Monday at the Best Feeds Garden Center along Babcock Boulevard in Ross, but that's not the case everywhere.
We called around and found only a handful of stores with supplies remaining.
If you live in the South Hills, Evey True Value Hardware still had 100 bags of salt and shovels.
Other stores with supplies include:
- The Home Depot — East Liberty – 412-363-9150
- No salt, but shovels in stock
- Vogt True Value Hardware – South Side — 412-488-3399
- Some salt, some shovels