BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police arrested a man accused of firing several shots into a vehicle with someone inside.
It happened in Butler on Mitchell Avenue early on Monday morning.RELATED: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Narrows Vaccine Distribution To Hospitals And Healthcare Giants
A witness identified 41-year-old Darnell Wynn as the suspect.RELATED: Former Pa. Priest Who Pleaded Guilty To Assaulting 2 Altar Boys Sentenced To 5 Years' Probation
Police say he had a pistol, crack cocaine and also some heroin.MORE: Coroner Called To Scene Of Shooting In Lawrence County
He is facing several felony charges, including attempted homicide.