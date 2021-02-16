CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He's facing multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide.
Filed Under:Butler, Butler County, Local TV, Shooting

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Police arrested a man accused of firing several shots into a vehicle with someone inside.

It happened in Butler on Mitchell Avenue early on Monday morning.

RELATED: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Narrows Vaccine Distribution To Hospitals And Healthcare Giants

A witness identified 41-year-old Darnell Wynn as the suspect.

RELATED: Former Pa. Priest Who Pleaded Guilty To Assaulting 2 Altar Boys Sentenced To 5 Years' Probation

Police say he had a pistol, crack cocaine and also some heroin.

MORE: Coroner Called To Scene Of Shooting In Lawrence County

He is facing several felony charges, including attempted homicide.