By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 6,893 more cases of Coronavirus and 54 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 899,237 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are 2,447 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 504 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 23,126.

There are 3,783,099 individuals across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 65,555 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,695 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 78,250. Out of total deaths, 12,023 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 24,195 of the total cases in the state are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

