By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile male was shot in the thigh overnight in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.
Police say officers responded to a 911 call or a person having been shot at the intersection of Larimer Avenue and Auburn Street around 1:30 a.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a juvenile male who had been shot in the thigh.
They helped render first aid until paramedics arrived. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital and last was reported to be in stable condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.