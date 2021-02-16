SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In a letter sent to parents, the South Allegheny School District provided an update on its busing situation.

The district says following a judge’s order, Sun Coach Lines will no longer be authorized to transport students.

The district says alternative transportation is being provided for special needs students and is now looking for a new service to transport all students.

As for Sun Coach Lines, the district says litigation is ongoing on how much money is owed to the company.