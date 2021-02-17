PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Department of Public Works is preparing for another round of winter weather.

According to Allegheny County Department of Public Works Director Stephen Shanley, first thing Thursday morning, the county will have 27 trucks loaded with salt and plows ready to hit the road.

Crews are working extended shifts and there will be 24-hour coverage throughout the storm. Routes for each driver will be designated by district.

Shanley reminded the public that Allegheny County does not have a plow tracker app and said many of the people who call and complain about their roads not being touched are not even within the county jurisdiction.

If you want to know who is responsible for your roads, check out the county website.

The county also has an abundant reserve of rock salt, with over 400 tons being delivered each day because of the recent increase of severe weather.

Anyone who needs somewhere warm to escape the cold check out Allegheny County’s list of winter shelters.