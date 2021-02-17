ASH WEDNESDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The brutally cold temperatures really added to the phrase, “Freezing for a Reason,” for Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday morning.

Several deputies took part in the “Polar Pop,” which is this year’s fundraiser for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill)

It replaces the usual group event, The Polar Plunge, which was canceled this year because of the pandemic.

“It’s almost redemptive for us to go out and brings some laughs, and at the same time, raise some money,” Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen said.

UPMC donated $10,000 for the deputies to do the pop.

All the money helps athletes with intellectual disabilities to train and compete for the Special Olympics.