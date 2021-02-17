By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The brutally cold temperatures really added to the phrase, “Freezing for a Reason,” for Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday morning.RELATED: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Virus Deaths Fall Amid Vaccination Push
Several deputies took part in the “Polar Pop,” which is this year’s fundraiser for Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
It replaces the usual group event, The Polar Plunge, which was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
“It’s almost redemptive for us to go out and brings some laughs, and at the same time, raise some money,” Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen said.RELATED: Police Trying To Identify 3 Suspects In Car Dealership Theft
WATCH: Pittsburgh Police Chief Takes Part In Polar Pop Too —
UPMC donated $10,000 for the deputies to do the pop.MORE: Port Authority’s NEXTransit To Present Ideas For Improving Transit At Public Meetings
All the money helps athletes with intellectual disabilities to train and compete for the Special Olympics.