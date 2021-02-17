By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLARION, Pa. (KDKA) – Clarion University says they plan to fully reopen for the fall semester.
According to the school's president, they will continue following all COVID-19 guidelines and work with local and state authorities to monitor conditions on campus.
As of the spring semester, Clarion is offering just 20% of its classes in-person.
There are about 600 students living on campus.