By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) – The Fayette County COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force has said that its first week of clinics was successful.
According to the task force, about 3,600 people have been vaccinated so far, and that they plan to vaccinate around 3,300 more this week.
As of last week, the task force opened an online registration system for those wanting to get vaccinated.
More than 15,000 people have signed up to be scheduled for future clinics.