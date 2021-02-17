HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing moving nearly $200 million from the Horse Racing Development Fund into a scholarship program for college students at the state’s schools.
Gov. Tom Wolf says the goal is to help students graduate with less debt and encourage them to stay in Pennsylvania once they start their careers. He said it would help at least 44,000 students.
The scholarship is for full-time undergraduate students who have a household income of under $104,800. In exchange, the students agree to stay in Pennsylvania after graduation for the same number of years which they got the scholarship, or else it becomes a low-interest loan.
It’s part of Wolf’s 2021 legislative plan. You can read about the scholarship here.