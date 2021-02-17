PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s plenty of sunshine today, but with a cold start in the single digits, we are only going to make it to the low 20s for our high. Some areas, like downtown, are still dealing with wind chills in the single digits this afternoon.

Our next low-pressure system comes overnight and early tomorrow.

It will probably be a tough Thursday morning commute!

Snow starts for areas south of I-70 around midnight, then overspreads for tomorrow. Less amounts are expected west. KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours is predicting 1-2 inches are even likely for areas southeast as warmer air is going to mix in.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory for the ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland counties from midnight to 7 a.m. Friday. Those areas, like Uniontown and Latrobe, could get 4-6 inches and 6-plus inches for higher elevations.

Greene County, as well as parts of West Virginia are also under the Winter Weather Advisory.

A Winter Storm Warning(pink) has been issued for the WV Ridges. A Winter Weather Advisory(purple) has been issued for parts of the Laurel Highlands, southern PA, and northern WV. Monitor the latest winter forecast: https://t.co/RlofUQ4Fxo pic.twitter.com/sMzWPc9xX4 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 17, 2021

High temperatures stay below normal through Sunday morning, with lows Sunday possibly in the single digits again. Next week, looking ahead to Sunday night and Monday, rain and snow are possible, but highs will be closer to normal in the upper 30s and even 40.

