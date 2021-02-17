By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — During coronavirus compliance checks, state police issued five warnings to Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments.RELATED: 'Ash & Dash:' Catholic Churches In Pittsburgh Hold Ash Wednesday With COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts
Liquor control enforcement officers visited 73 licensed establishments across the state Friday through Sunday to make sure coronavirus orders are being followed. They issued 1 notice of violation and 5 warnings.
Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation that won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.RELATED: LIHEAP Accepting Applications For The Cold Weather Season
Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state but are being focused on areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.
A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.MORE: COVID-19 In Fayette County: Vaccine Task Force Says First Week Of Rollout Was Successful
If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.