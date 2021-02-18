BY: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Stowe Township.
The scene is still very active Thursday on Liberty Street. Police say they responded for a welfare check around 11:20 a.m. and found the home’s front door open.
Officials say a 47-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were found shot to death. Law enforcement says it was a boyfriend and girlfriend who lived together.
Police say the shooting occurred on or about Feb 15.
"We're not going to rule anything out. We can't confirm that it's a homicide or murder-suicide," said Allegheny County police Lt. Venerando Costa.
