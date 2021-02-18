CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
BY: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Stowe Township.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

The scene is still very active Thursday on Liberty Street. Police say they responded for a welfare check around 11:20 a.m. and found the home’s front door open.

Officials say a 47-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were found shot to death. Law enforcement says it was a boyfriend and girlfriend who lived together.

Police say the shooting occurred on or about Feb 15.

“We’re not going to rule anything out. We can’t confirm that it’s a homicide or murder-suicide,” said Allegheny County police Lt. Venerando Costa.

