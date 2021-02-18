By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered three businesses to shut down.
On Sunday, the Health Department ordered The Alley in Carrick, 9 Cafe/Club G97 in Wilkinsburg and 703 Social Club in Woods Run to close.
Inspectors found The Alley was operating as a nightclub, didn't have a valid health permit and was over maximum occupancy.
9 Cafe/Club G97 was also operating as a nightclub and had an expired health permit. The health department says there was a lack of social distancing and face masks and they were serving liquor without food. 9 Cafe/Club G97 had unpaid civil penalties as well, the health department said.
As for the 703 Social Club, the health department says they were operating without a valid health permit and had a lack of face coverings for staff. They also didn't have the occupancy posted.
The health department’s website will be updated whenever the closure orders are removed.