By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – CCAC’s nursing program is extending the application deadline for the fall 2021 semester until April 1.RELATED: Pittsburgh Penguins Create 'Willie O'Ree Academy' To Provide Opportunities For Black Youth Hockey Players
CCAC says applications received by the original March 1 deadline will get priority admission consideration.RELATED: Police: Robbers Use Zip Ties, Gun To Steal $28K In Cash From Washington County Restaurant
There will be virtual nursing admissions workshops on Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.MORE: Man Tries To Drive Across North Park Lake, Partially Submerges Vehicle
You can learn more about CCAC’s nursing program and admissions here.