By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The owners of the Crack’d Egg were denied a request to reopen while they appeal their case.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Judge John McVay denied the owner’s request for a stay.

Earlier this month, Judge McVay ordered the diner to submit a COVID-19 safety plan or close.

It’s another run-in the restaurant has had this past year. Over the summer, the Allegheny County Health Department ordered the restaurant to close for flouting COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

However, in a Facebook, the attorney for Crack’d Egg responded, saying “the county will have a reckoning in our civil rights action, given its pervasive policy of mandating what we view as unconstitutional conditions put on otherwise lawfully operated businesses.”