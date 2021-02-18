ASH WEDNESDAY:Check out the KDKA Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The North Hills School District is trying out new portable lunch tables.

The elementary school and high school students will have them at their disposal this week.

They are set up in the cafeteria and there are a few feet between each table.

According to the district, the middle school is not using the portable tables because they say the tables there can already provide distancing with the current equipment.