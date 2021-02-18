By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the snow that has fallen overnight and the possibility of winter weather, PennDOT has temporarily decreased the speed limits on several major roadways.
Speed limits have been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the Parkway East, Parkway West (I-376), Parkway North (I-279), and I-579 in Allegheny County.
Meanwhile, in Beaver County, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the Beaver Valley Expressway (I-376).
Lastly, in Lawrence County, State Route 422 and I-79, and I-376 have also had the speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour.
PennDOT is asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and to exercise caution if they do have to travel.
Road conditions can be found online at 511PA.