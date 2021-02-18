By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT announced plans Thursday to toll nine bridges across the state, including on I-79 in Bridgeville.

PennDOT says bridge tolling will fund reconstructing or replacing these bridges without taking money away from other projects.

As for here in Allegheny County, PennDOT says the money will replace the northbound and southbound bridges on I-79 mainline over State Route 60 and will also widen I-79 from two to three lanes in each direction.

“Our reliance on funding models from the last century leaves us especially vulnerable to fund losses stemming from volatile economic conditions and the increasing transition to alternative-fuel or electric vehicles,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release.

“This initiative will help us make much-needed improvements without compromising the routine projects our communities and industry partners rely on.”

These are the bridges being considered for tolling:

I-78 Lenhartsville Bridge Replacement Project (Berks County);

I-79 Widening, Bridges and Bridgeville Interchange Reconfiguration (Allegheny County);

I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges (Clarion County);

I-80 Nescopeck Creek Bridges (Luzerne County);

I-80 North Fork Bridges Project (Jefferson County);

I-80 Over Lehigh River Bridge Project (Luzerne and Carbon counties);

I-81 Susquehanna Project (Susquehanna County);

I-83 South Bridge Project (Dauphin County); and

I-95 Girard Point Bridge Improvement Project (Philadelphia County).

There will be a public involvement process beginning this spring.

