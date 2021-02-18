By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – When athletes head to the PIAA state championships this year, masks will be required.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the PIAA board of directors made the decision on Wednesday during their meeting.
Any PIAA postseason tournament team will be required to also submit a COVID-19 screening and a face covering certification before entering the tournament.
The requirement is not being left up to individual districts, it will be required for all teams entering the competitions.
The only exception will be players with a medical exemption.