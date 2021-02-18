MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – A man attempted to drive across the frozen North Park Lake on Wednesday night, ultimately getting his vehicle partially submerged in the lake.
According to Allegheny County Police, the man drove onto the frozen lake overnight when it ended up with the SUV partially submerged in the water.
The man was unharmed and remained at the scene until police arrived.
No charges have been filed at this time and the vehicle will be pulled out of the lake sometime on Thursday.
