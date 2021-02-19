By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One illness has been linked to recalled pretzels sold at some Giant Eagle Market Districts.
The company said Friday it issued a voluntary recall of Market District Gourmet Pretzel Platters and Gourmet Pretzel Bags because they may contain an undeclared pecan allergen.
The products have sell by dates through April 3 and can be identified by PLUs 25206 and 45505 in the upper right corner of the item’s scale tag. They were sold in the Sweet Shoppe department of the Market Districts in Pine Township and Robinson.
Giant Eagle says the issue was because of an error in packaging at the store.
If you purchased this product, you should throw it away and return a receipt to a Giant Eagle or Market District for a refund.