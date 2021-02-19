By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the largest hotels in the Pittsburgh area is going on the auction block.
The owner of the DoubleTree in Green Tree is placing the hotel up for auction.
The hotel on the Parkway West has 460 rooms and will be turning 50 years old in 2022. The auctioneer is advertising the complex as a "hotel or multi-family conversion opportunity."
The online auction will begin on March 22, with a starting bid of $4 million.