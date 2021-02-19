By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOOVERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are battling a large fire at a church in Somerset County.
The Boswell Fire Department shared photos on Facebook Friday morning of bright flames shooting out of the roof and black smoke billowing around the church.
This is on the 300 block of Sugar Street at the Holy Family Catholic Church.
There's no word on any injuries at this time.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.