NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — A police bomb squad responding to a suspicious package call at an Ohio church made an unexpected discovery: six newborn kittens and their mother inside a duffel bag.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says its bomb squad was called to a church in New Miami on Thursday.
When the responding officers heard purring instead of ticking coming from the black bag, they used their x-ray equipment to view what was inside.READ MORE: Supply Shortage Forces Allegheny County Health Department To Adjust Plans For 2nd COVID-19 Shots
The day-old kittens and their mother were found along with a note stating they had been born on Wednesday and that the mom’s name is “Sprinkles.”
Officials say the mother and kittens "are doing well and are warm, cozy and fed."
