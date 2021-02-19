By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has announced they will reopen to the public on March 1.READ MORE: Woman Taken To Hospital After Crashing Into Building
When the zoo reopens, there will be modified operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Portion Of Temona Drive In Pleasant Hills Closed Due To Water Main Break
This includes a face mask requirement for anyone in both indoor and outdoor locations over the age of 2-years-old, regardless of vaccination status.
The zoo will also operate under a limited capacity, the tram will not run, and several rides and attractions will be closed.MORE NEWS: PennDOT Plans To Toll 9 Bridges Across The State
To learn more about the zoo’s March 1 reopening, head to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium website.