PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) – The 400 block of Temona Drive in Pleasant Hills is shut down due to a water main breaking.
According to Allegheny County, the water main break occurred at the intersection of Temona Drive and Arbor Lane.
Police and fire crews are on the scene.
The West Jefferson School District is recommending students in McClelland Elementary School use today as a virtual learning day due to the water main break.
